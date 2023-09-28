Hello User
AMAZON stock price today live updates: AMAZON current price is $123.58, down by -1.81% from yesterday's $125.86

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Based on the current session data, the opening price of Amazon's stock was $124.23. The stock reached a high of $124.51 and a low of $123.13 during the session.

Amazon Stock Price Live Updates

AMAZON Stock Price Live Updates: Amazon's stock opened at $125.71 and closed at $125.86 on the last trading day. Its highest price for the day was $127.19, while the lowest price reached was $124.12.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
28 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $123.64, down by -1.76% from last trading day’s $125.86

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon stands at $123.64.

28 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON closed at $125.86 on the last trading day

On the last day, the closing price of Amazon shares was $125.86.

