Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

AMAZON stock price today live updates: AMAZON current price is $128.00, up by 1.57% from yesterday's $126.02

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

In the current trading session, the opening price of Amazon stock was $128.10. Throughout the session, the highest price reached was $129.15, while the lowest price recorded was $127.62.

Amazon Stock Price Live Updates

AMAZON Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Amazon's stock opened at $124.23 and closed at $126.02. The stock reached a high of $126.58 and a low of $123.05 throughout the day.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
29 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $128.01, up by 1.58% from last trading day’s $126.02

As of the current data, the stock price of Amazon is $128.01. This means that one share of Amazon is currently valued at $128.01.

29 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST AMAZON stock price Live: AMAZON trading at $128.83, up by 2.23% from last trading day’s $126.02

As of the current data, Amazon stock is priced at $128.83.

29 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST AMAZON stock price live: AMAZON closed at $126.02 on the last trading day

On the last day, the closing price of Amazon shares was $126.02.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.