Amber Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Amber Enterprises closed today at 2950.05, down -0.95% from yesterday's 2978.3

The last day of trading for Amber Enterprises saw an open price of ₹2962.85 and a close price of ₹2978.3. The high for the day was ₹2977.8, while the low was ₹2927.9. The market capitalization for the company is ₹9975.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3149.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1762.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 950 shares.
Amber Enterprises stock closed today at ₹2950.05, with a decrease of 0.95% or a net change of -28.25. Yesterday's closing price was ₹2978.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KSB
|3221.8
|143.4
|4.66
|3340.35
|1706.2
|11214.39
|Eureka Forbes
|520.0
|-7.05
|-1.34
|598.75
|355.0
|10060.92
|Amber Enterprises India
|2950.05
|-28.25
|-0.95
|3149.95
|1762.25
|9939.82
|Maharashtra Scooters
|7926.9
|-7.55
|-0.1
|8247.0
|4051.1
|9059.31
|Ingersoll-Rand India
|2988.95
|-38.85
|-1.28
|3329.8
|1790.0
|9435.52
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2949.59
|10 Days
|2919.72
|20 Days
|2947.32
|50 Days
|2866.99
|100 Days
|2545.67
|300 Days
|2218.50
