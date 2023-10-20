Hello User
Amber Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Amber Enterprises' Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Amber Enterprises stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 3.44 %. The stock closed at 2946.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3048.05 per share. Investors should monitor Amber Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Amber Enterprises

On the last day, Amber Enterprises' stock opened at 2962.85 and closed at 2978.3. The stock reached a high of 2994.2 and a low of 2927.9. The market capitalization of the company is 9939.82 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 3149.95 and a 52-week low of 1762.25. On the BSE, a total of 2915 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Amber Enterprises Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price update :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹3048.05, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹2946.75

The current stock price of Amber Enterprises is 3048.05, which represents a 3.44% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 101.3.

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months38.28%
6 Months59.15%
YTD56.05%
1 Year32.09%
20 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price Today :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹3013.9, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹2946.75

The current stock price of Amber Enterprises is 3013.9, with a 2.28% percent change and a net change of 67.15.

20 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price Live :Amber Enterprises closed at ₹2978.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Amber Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2915. The closing price for the shares was 2978.3.

