Amber Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Amber Enterprises' Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Amber Enterprises' stock opened at ₹2962.85 and closed at ₹2978.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2994.2 and a low of ₹2927.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9939.82 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹3149.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1762.25. On the BSE, a total of 2915 shares were traded.
The current stock price of Amber Enterprises is ₹3048.05, which represents a 3.44% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 101.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|38.28%
|6 Months
|59.15%
|YTD
|56.05%
|1 Year
|32.09%
