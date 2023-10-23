Amber Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Amber Enterprises Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Amber Enterprises opened at a price of ₹2925.05 and closed at ₹2946.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3081.5 and a low of ₹2925.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Amber Enterprises stands at ₹10,239.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3149.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1762.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,880 shares.
Amber Enterprises India share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Amber Enterprises India stock is ₹2712.1, while the high price is ₹2929.
Amber Enterprises share price update :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹2841.2, down -6.49% from yesterday's ₹3038.3
The current data for Amber Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is ₹2841.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 6.49% with a net change of -197.1.
Amber Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KSB
|3036.2
|-49.35
|-1.6
|3340.35
|1706.2
|10568.36
|Eureka Forbes
|499.9
|-20.15
|-3.87
|598.75
|355.0
|9672.03
|Amber Enterprises India
|2830.75
|-207.55
|-6.83
|3149.95
|1762.25
|9537.85
|Ingersoll-Rand India
|2961.85
|-36.0
|-1.2
|3329.8
|1790.0
|9349.97
|Maharashtra Scooters
|8305.95
|-56.3
|-0.67
|8600.0
|4051.1
|9492.51
Amber Enterprises share price Today :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹2840, down -6.53% from yesterday's ₹3038.3
The current data of Amber Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2840, with a percent change of -6.53% and a net change of -198.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 6.53% and the net change is a decrease of 198.3.
Amber Enterprises share price update :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹2847.35, down -6.28% from yesterday's ₹3038.3
The current data for Amber Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is ₹2847.35, with a percent change of -6.28 and a net change of -190.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 6.28% or a decline of ₹190.95.
Amber Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.19%
|3 Months
|38.81%
|6 Months
|64.81%
|YTD
|60.56%
|1 Year
|38.09%
Amber Enterprises share price Today :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹2777.6, down -8.58% from yesterday's ₹3038.3
The current data for Amber Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹2777.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 8.58% and a net change of -260.7.
Amber Enterprises share price Live :Amber Enterprises closed at ₹2946.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Amber Enterprises had a volume of 6880 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹2946.75.
