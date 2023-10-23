Hello User
Amber Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Amber Enterprises Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Amber Enterprises stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -6.49 %. The stock closed at 3038.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2841.2 per share. Investors should monitor Amber Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Amber Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Amber Enterprises opened at a price of 2925.05 and closed at 2946.75. The stock reached a high of 3081.5 and a low of 2925.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Amber Enterprises stands at 10,239.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3149.95 and the 52-week low is 1762.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Amber Enterprises India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Amber Enterprises India stock is 2712.1, while the high price is 2929.

23 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price update :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹2841.2, down -6.49% from yesterday's ₹3038.3

The current data for Amber Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 2841.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 6.49% with a net change of -197.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
KSB3036.2-49.35-1.63340.351706.210568.36
Eureka Forbes499.9-20.15-3.87598.75355.09672.03
Amber Enterprises India2830.75-207.55-6.833149.951762.259537.85
Ingersoll-Rand India2961.85-36.0-1.23329.81790.09349.97
Maharashtra Scooters8305.95-56.3-0.678600.04051.19492.51
23 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price Today :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹2840, down -6.53% from yesterday's ₹3038.3

The current data of Amber Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2840, with a percent change of -6.53% and a net change of -198.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 6.53% and the net change is a decrease of 198.3.

23 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Amber Enterprises India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Amber Enterprises India stock is 2712.1 and the high price is 2929.

23 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Amber Enterprises Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price update :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹2847.35, down -6.28% from yesterday's ₹3038.3

The current data for Amber Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 2847.35, with a percent change of -6.28 and a net change of -190.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 6.28% or a decline of 190.95.

23 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.19%
3 Months38.81%
6 Months64.81%
YTD60.56%
1 Year38.09%
23 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price Today :Amber Enterprises trading at ₹2777.6, down -8.58% from yesterday's ₹3038.3

The current data for Amber Enterprises stock shows that the price is 2777.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 8.58% and a net change of -260.7.

23 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Amber Enterprises share price Live :Amber Enterprises closed at ₹2946.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Amber Enterprises had a volume of 6880 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 2946.75.

