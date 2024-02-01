Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 570.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day, Ambuja Cements had an open price of 572.15 and a close price of 570.5. The stock had a high of 586 and a low of 547.45. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is 111,265.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 583.75 and the 52-week low is 315.3. The stock had a BSE volume of 412,289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹570.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 412,289. The closing price for the shares was 570.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!