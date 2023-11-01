Hello User
Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 421.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 424.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements' stock opened at 424 and closed at 421.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 427 and a low of 421 during the day. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is 84,290.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 598.15, while the 52-week low is 315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements' shares was 39,594.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹421.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ambuja Cements had a volume of 39,594 shares and closed at a price of 421.85.

