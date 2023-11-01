Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

Ambuja Cements' stock opened at ₹424 and closed at ₹421.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹427 and a low of ₹421 during the day. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is ₹84,290.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹598.15, while the 52-week low is ₹315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements' shares was 39,594.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.