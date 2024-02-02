Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹568.75 and closed at ₹560.35. The stock reached a high of ₹569.8 and a low of ₹554.25. The market capitalization of the company is 112,208.81 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹586 and ₹315.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 328,061 shares.
02 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
