Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 560.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at 568.75 and closed at 560.35. The stock reached a high of 569.8 and a low of 554.25. The market capitalization of the company is 112,208.81 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 586 and 315.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 328,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹560.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Ambuja Cements had a trading volume of 328,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 560.35.

