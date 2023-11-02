Hello User
Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -4.18 %. The stock closed at 424.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at 425.05 and closed at 424.5. The stock had a high of 425.6 and a low of 404. The market capitalization of the company is 80,766.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 598.15 and the 52-week low is 315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 237,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹424.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ambuja Cements on the BSE had a volume of 237,965 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 424.5.

