Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹425.05 and closed at ₹424.5. The stock had a high of ₹425.6 and a low of ₹404. The market capitalization of the company is ₹80,766.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹598.15 and the 52-week low is ₹315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 237,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.