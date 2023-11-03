Hello User
Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 406.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements opened at 410 and closed at 406.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of 423.15 and a low of 410 during the day. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is 83,258.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 598.15 and the 52-week low is 315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements on the last day was 205,833 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹406.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on the BSE, a total of 205,833 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 406.75.

