Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Top active options for Ambuja Cements

Top active call options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 13:28 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹24.9 (+227.63%) & ₹17.0 (+304.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 13:28 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹17.65 (-42.79%) & ₹2.95 (-37.23%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.