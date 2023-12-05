Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|432.28
|10 Days
|425.36
|20 Days
|422.44
|50 Days
|426.44
|100 Days
|434.36
|300 Days
|415.55
Top active call options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 13:28 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹24.9 (+227.63%) & ₹17.0 (+304.76%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 13:28 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹17.65 (-42.79%) & ₹2.95 (-37.23%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Grasim Industries
|2053.75
|5.15
|0.25
|2075.0
|1528.0
|135231.31
|Shree Cement
|27619.2
|-86.35
|-0.31
|27899.65
|21433.25
|99652.15
|Ambuja Cements
|502.3
|27.85
|5.87
|598.15
|315.3
|99738.96
|Dalmia Bharat
|2334.2
|26.9
|1.17
|2424.4
|1675.0
|43761.67
|ACC
|2131.05
|111.7
|5.53
|2674.45
|1593.5
|40018.4
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|5
|7
|9
|Sell
|8
|8
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
Top active call options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹20.65 (+171.71%) & ₹13.75 (+227.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹20.4 (-33.87%) & ₹3.5 (-25.53%) respectively.
