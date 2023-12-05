Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:39 PM IST
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2023, by 6.43 %. The stock closed at 474.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2023, 01:39 PM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days432.28
10 Days425.36
20 Days422.44
50 Days426.44
100 Days434.36
300 Days415.55
05 Dec 2023, 01:28 PM IST Top active options for Ambuja Cements

Top active call options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 13:28 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 24.9 (+227.63%) & 17.0 (+304.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 13:28 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 17.65 (-42.79%) & 2.95 (-37.23%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

05 Dec 2023, 01:01 PM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹504.95, up 6.43% from yesterday's ₹474.45

05 Dec 2023, 12:52 PM IST Ambuja Cements Live Updates

05 Dec 2023, 12:35 PM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Grasim Industries2053.755.150.252075.01528.0135231.31
Shree Cement27619.2-86.35-0.3127899.6521433.2599652.15
Ambuja Cements502.327.855.87598.15315.399738.96
Dalmia Bharat2334.226.91.172424.41675.043761.67
ACC2131.05111.75.532674.451593.540018.4
05 Dec 2023, 12:29 PM IST Ambuja Cements share price update :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹498.9, up 5.15% from yesterday's ₹474.45

05 Dec 2023, 12:19 PM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6111110
Buy8889
Hold8579
Sell8866
Strong Sell2233
05 Dec 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Ambuja Cements

Top active call options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 20.65 (+171.71%) & 13.75 (+227.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ambuja Cements at 05 Dec 12:01 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 20.4 (-33.87%) & 3.5 (-25.53%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

05 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹474.45 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.