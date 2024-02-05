Hello User
Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 557.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Ambuja Cements saw an open price of 571.4 and a close price of 565.1. The high for the day was 572.45, while the low was 554.95. The market capitalization for Ambuja Cements is currently 110,660.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 586, while the 52-week low is 315.3. On the BSE, a total of 223,662 shares of Ambuja Cements were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Ambuja Cements February futures opened at 561.75 as against previous close of 560.25

Ambuja Cements is currently trading at a spot price of 558.2. The bid price is 560.45, and the offer price is 560.95. There is an offer quantity of 1800 and a bid quantity of 1800. The open interest for Ambuja Cements is 49,433,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Ambuja Cements Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price update :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹558, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹557.3

The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that the price is 558 with a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased by 0.13% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is 0.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.7 points. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.49%
3 Months18.24%
6 Months18.16%
YTD7.01%
1 Year58.11%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹557.3, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹565.1

Ambuja Cements stock is currently priced at 557.3, which represents a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.38% from its previous price. The net change in the stock price is -7.8, indicating a decrease of 7.8 rupees.

05 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹565.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 223,662. The closing price for the stock on that day was 565.1.

