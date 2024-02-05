Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees uptick in trading

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Ambuja Cements saw an open price of ₹571.4 and a close price of ₹565.1. The high for the day was ₹572.45, while the low was ₹554.95. The market capitalization for Ambuja Cements is currently ₹110,660.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹586, while the 52-week low is ₹315.3. On the BSE, a total of 223,662 shares of Ambuja Cements were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.