Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees uptick in trading

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Ambuja Cements saw an open price of ₹571.4 and a close price of ₹565.1. The high for the day was ₹572.45, while the low was ₹554.95. The market capitalization for Ambuja Cements is currently ₹110,660.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹586, while the 52-week low is ₹315.3. On the BSE, a total of 223,662 shares of Ambuja Cements were traded.
Ambuja Cements is currently trading at a spot price of 558.2. The bid price is 560.45, and the offer price is 560.95. There is an offer quantity of 1800 and a bid quantity of 1800. The open interest for Ambuja Cements is 49,433,400.
The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that the price is ₹558 with a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased by 0.13% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is 0.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.7 points. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.49%
|3 Months
|18.24%
|6 Months
|18.16%
|YTD
|7.01%
|1 Year
|58.11%
On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 223,662. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹565.1.
