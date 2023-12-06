Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2023, by 7.22 %. The stock closed at 474.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 508.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST
Ambuja Cements share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
18.05%
3 Months
9.77%
6 Months
10.87%
YTD
-2.87%
1 Year
-11.21%
06 Dec 2023, 09:02:44 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 08:01:02 AM IST
