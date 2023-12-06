Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST

Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2023, by 7.22 %. The stock closed at 474.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 508.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.