Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees gains in today's trading

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 420.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at 421.55 and closed at 419.3. The stock reached a high of 423 and a low of 417.3. The market capitalization of the company stands at 83,565.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 598.15 and the 52-week low is 315.3. The stock saw a trading volume of 50,722 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹422, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹420.85

The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that the price is 422, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock has increased in price by 0.27% and has gained 1.15 points.

06 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹419.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Ambuja Cements BSE volume, there were a total of 50,722 shares traded. The closing price of the shares was 419.3.

