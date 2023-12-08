Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Ambuja Cements share price update :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹504.35, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹505.1
08 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Ambuja Cements share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.99%
|3 Months
|9.56%
|6 Months
|11.82%
|YTD
|-3.63%
|1 Year
|-13.21%
08 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹505.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹505.1
08 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹501.15 on last trading day