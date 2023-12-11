Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Ambuja Cements share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.84%
|3 Months
|7.36%
|6 Months
|8.48%
|YTD
|-5.68%
|1 Year
|-15.89%
11 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹497.4, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹494.35
11 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹505.1 on last trading day