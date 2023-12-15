Hello User
Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 520.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 521.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : Ambuja Cements opened at 514 and closed at 509 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 523.35 and a low of 511.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is 103,323.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 589.3 and 315.3 respectively. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 163,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Ambuja Cements December futures opened at 522.6 as against previous close of 522.3

Ambuja Cements is currently trading at a spot price of 517.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 519.35, while the offer price is 519.8. There is an offer quantity of 1800 and a bid quantity of 1800. The open interest for Ambuja Cements stands at 53,184,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ambuja Cements Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price update :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹521.65, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹520.35

The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is 521.65 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.25% or 1.3 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.0%
3 Months11.89%
6 Months13.5%
YTD-0.73%
1 Year-10.64%
15 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹520.35, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹509

The current data shows that the stock price of Ambuja Cements is 520.35. There has been a percent change of 2.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.35 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in Ambuja Cements' stock performance.

15 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹509 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 163,569. The closing price for the day was 509.

