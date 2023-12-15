Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees gains in trading today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : Ambuja Cements opened at ₹514 and closed at ₹509 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹523.35 and a low of ₹511.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is ₹103,323.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹589.3 and ₹315.3 respectively. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 163,569 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements is currently trading at a spot price of 517.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 519.35, while the offer price is 519.8. There is an offer quantity of 1800 and a bid quantity of 1800. The open interest for Ambuja Cements stands at 53,184,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is ₹521.65 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.25% or 1.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.0%
|3 Months
|11.89%
|6 Months
|13.5%
|YTD
|-0.73%
|1 Year
|-10.64%
The current data shows that the stock price of Ambuja Cements is ₹520.35. There has been a percent change of 2.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.35 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in Ambuja Cements' stock performance.
On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 163,569. The closing price for the day was ₹509.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!