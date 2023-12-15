Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees gains in trading today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : Ambuja Cements opened at ₹514 and closed at ₹509 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹523.35 and a low of ₹511.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is ₹103,323.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹589.3 and ₹315.3 respectively. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 163,569 shares.

