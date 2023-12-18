Hello User
Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements' stocks soar in today's trading

2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 522.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at 523.1 and closed at 520.35. The stock reached a high of 529.6 and a low of 514.65. The market capitalization of the company is 103,720.18 crore. The 52-week high for Ambuja Cements is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 315.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 316,907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Ambuja Cements Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price update :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹530.6, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹522.35

The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is 530.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 8.25.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.67%
3 Months11.39%
6 Months13.34%
YTD-0.32%
1 Year-6.91%
18 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹522.35, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹520.35

The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that the price is 522.35, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 2. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Ambuja Cements. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹520.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Ambuja Cements had a trading volume of 316,907 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 520.35.

