Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements' stocks soar in today's trading

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹523.1 and closed at ₹520.35. The stock reached a high of ₹529.6 and a low of ₹514.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹103,720.18 crore. The 52-week high for Ambuja Cements is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹315.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 316,907 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is ₹530.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 8.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.67%
|3 Months
|11.39%
|6 Months
|13.34%
|YTD
|-0.32%
|1 Year
|-6.91%
The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that the price is ₹522.35, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 2. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Ambuja Cements. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day, Ambuja Cements had a trading volume of 316,907 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹520.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!