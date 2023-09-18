comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 12:08:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.5 -0.42%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 239.7 1.42%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.7 1.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 453.2 1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 605.65 1.21%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements faces bearish trading day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements faces bearish trading day

2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 445 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja CementsPremium
Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements opened at 443.25 and closed at 445 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 445.5 and a low of 439.45. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is 87,259.18 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 598.15 and the 52-week low is 315.3. The BSE volume for the day was 17,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 12:08:11 PM IST

Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹440.7, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹445

The current data of Ambuja Cements stock shows that the stock price is 440.7. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.3. Overall, the stock price of Ambuja Cements has decreased, showing a negative trend.

Click here for Ambuja Cements Dividend

18 Sep 2023, 12:00:39 PM IST

Top active options for Ambuja Cements

Top active call options for Ambuja Cements at 18 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 5.9 (-39.49%) & 9.5 (-33.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ambuja Cements at 18 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 430.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 10.7 (+33.75%) & 5.9 (+38.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Sep 2023, 11:50:34 AM IST

Ambuja Cements share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy891012
Buy9999
Hold9999
Sell6664
Strong Sell3332
18 Sep 2023, 11:45:26 AM IST

Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹437.9, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹445

The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that the price is 437.9, which represents a decrease of 1.6% from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of -7.1.

18 Sep 2023, 11:33:50 AM IST

Ambuja Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Grasim Industries1964.45-7.75-0.391987.01528.0129351.26
Shree Cement26526.75-271.35-1.0127100.020165.895710.5
Ambuja Cements438.6-6.4-1.44598.15315.387090.4
Dalmia Bharat2356.7-30.85-1.292420.01478.0544157.17
ACC2014.0-13.15-0.652784.951593.537820.35
18 Sep 2023, 11:21:34 AM IST

Ambuja Cements September futures opened at 444.2 as against previous close of 445.8

Ambuja Cements is currently trading at a spot price of 438.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 438.65, while the offer price is 438.85. The bid quantity is 3600, indicating strong demand, while the offer quantity is 1800. The stock has an open interest of 66567600, suggesting active trading.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 11:06:11 AM IST

Ambuja Cements share price NSE Live :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹438.5, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹445

The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that the stock price is 438.5. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in stock price. The net change is -6.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by 6.5.

18 Sep 2023, 11:05:04 AM IST

Ambuja Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ambuja Cements stock is 439, while the high price is 445.5.

18 Sep 2023, 10:40:08 AM IST

Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹445 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ambuja Cements had a BSE volume of 17,159 shares. The closing price for the stock was 445.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App