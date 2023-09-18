Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements faces bearish trading day

Ambuja Cements opened at ₹443.25 and closed at ₹445 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹445.5 and a low of ₹439.45. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is ₹87,259.18 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹598.15 and the 52-week low is ₹315.3. The BSE volume for the day was 17,059 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹440.7, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹445 The current data of Ambuja Cements stock shows that the stock price is ₹440.7. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.3. Overall, the stock price of Ambuja Cements has decreased, showing a negative trend.

Top active options for Ambuja Cements Top active call options for Ambuja Cements at 18 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹5.9 (-39.49%) & ₹9.5 (-33.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Ambuja Cements at 18 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of ₹440.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹430.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹10.7 (+33.75%) & ₹5.9 (+38.82%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ambuja Cements share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 9 10 12 Buy 9 9 9 9 Hold 9 9 9 9 Sell 6 6 6 4 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹437.9, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹445 The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that the price is ₹437.9, which represents a decrease of 1.6% from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of -7.1.

Ambuja Cements share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Grasim Industries 1964.45 -7.75 -0.39 1987.0 1528.0 129351.26 Shree Cement 26526.75 -271.35 -1.01 27100.0 20165.8 95710.5 Ambuja Cements 438.6 -6.4 -1.44 598.15 315.3 87090.4 Dalmia Bharat 2356.7 -30.85 -1.29 2420.0 1478.05 44157.17 ACC 2014.0 -13.15 -0.65 2784.95 1593.5 37820.35

Ambuja Cements September futures opened at 444.2 as against previous close of 445.8 Ambuja Cements is currently trading at a spot price of 438.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 438.65, while the offer price is 438.85. The bid quantity is 3600, indicating strong demand, while the offer quantity is 1800. The stock has an open interest of 66567600, suggesting active trading.

Ambuja Cements share price NSE Live :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹438.5, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹445 The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that the stock price is ₹438.5. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in stock price. The net change is -6.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹6.5.

Ambuja Cements share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Ambuja Cements stock is ₹439, while the high price is ₹445.5.

Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹445 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Ambuja Cements had a BSE volume of 17,159 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹445.