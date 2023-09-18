Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements faces bearish trading day

Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹440.7, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹445 The current data of Ambuja Cements stock shows that the stock price is ₹440.7. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.3. Overall, the stock price of Ambuja Cements has decreased, showing a negative trend. Click here for Ambuja Cements Dividend

Top active options for Ambuja Cements Top active call options for Ambuja Cements at 18 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹5.9 (-39.49%) & ₹9.5 (-33.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Ambuja Cements at 18 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of ₹440.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹430.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹10.7 (+33.75%) & ₹5.9 (+38.82%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ambuja Cements share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 9 10 12 Buy 9 9 9 9 Hold 9 9 9 9 Sell 6 6 6 4 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

Ambuja Cements share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Grasim Industries 1964.45 -7.75 -0.39 1987.0 1528.0 129351.26 Shree Cement 26526.75 -271.35 -1.01 27100.0 20165.8 95710.5 Ambuja Cements 438.6 -6.4 -1.44 598.15 315.3 87090.4 Dalmia Bharat 2356.7 -30.85 -1.29 2420.0 1478.05 44157.17 ACC 2014.0 -13.15 -0.65 2784.95 1593.5 37820.35

Ambuja Cements September futures opened at 444.2 as against previous close of 445.8 Ambuja Cements is currently trading at a spot price of 438.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 438.65, while the offer price is 438.85. The bid quantity is 3600, indicating strong demand, while the offer quantity is 1800. The stock has an open interest of 66567600, suggesting active trading.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ambuja Cements share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Ambuja Cements stock is ₹439, while the high price is ₹445.5.