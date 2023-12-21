Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees positive trading day

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : The open price for Ambuja Cements on the last day was ₹523.25. The close price was slightly lower at ₹522.3. The stock had a high of ₹526 and a low of ₹486.45 during the day. The market capitalization for Ambuja Cements is currently at ₹97,405.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹566.15 and the 52-week low is ₹315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 216,525 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements, currently trading at a spot price of 495.35, has a bid price of 496.3 and an offer price of 496.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 1800 and an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for Ambuja Cements stands at 46,670,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that its price is ₹496 with a percent change of 1.11. This means that the stock has increased by 1.11% compared to its previous value. The net change is 5.45, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹5.45 in value. Overall, the stock of Ambuja Cements has seen a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.65%
|3 Months
|8.53%
|6 Months
|9.45%
|YTD
|-6.42%
|1 Year
|-12.44%
Ambuja Cements stock price is currently at ₹490.55, which represents a decrease of 6.08% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -31.75.
On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 216,525. The closing price for the day was ₹522.3.
