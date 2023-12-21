Hello User
Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 490.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : The open price for Ambuja Cements on the last day was 523.25. The close price was slightly lower at 522.3. The stock had a high of 526 and a low of 486.45 during the day. The market capitalization for Ambuja Cements is currently at 97,405.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 566.15 and the 52-week low is 315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 216,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ambuja Cements December futures opened at 483.9 as against previous close of 490.95

Ambuja Cements, currently trading at a spot price of 495.35, has a bid price of 496.3 and an offer price of 496.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 1800 and an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest for Ambuja Cements stands at 46,670,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Ambuja Cements Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price update :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹496, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹490.55

The current data for Ambuja Cements stock shows that its price is 496 with a percent change of 1.11. This means that the stock has increased by 1.11% compared to its previous value. The net change is 5.45, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.45 in value. Overall, the stock of Ambuja Cements has seen a positive movement in its price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.65%
3 Months8.53%
6 Months9.45%
YTD-6.42%
1 Year-12.44%
21 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹490.55, down -6.08% from yesterday's ₹522.3

Ambuja Cements stock price is currently at 490.55, which represents a decrease of 6.08% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -31.75.

21 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹522.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 216,525. The closing price for the day was 522.3.

