Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees positive trading day

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : The open price for Ambuja Cements on the last day was ₹523.25. The close price was slightly lower at ₹522.3. The stock had a high of ₹526 and a low of ₹486.45 during the day. The market capitalization for Ambuja Cements is currently at ₹97,405.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹566.15 and the 52-week low is ₹315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 216,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.