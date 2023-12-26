Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees bullish trading today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹505.65 and closed at ₹503.8. The stock had a high of ₹509.45 and a low of ₹498.2. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is ₹100,036.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹566.15 and ₹315.3 respectively. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 85,760 shares.
The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is ₹504.4 with a 0.12 percent change and a net change of 0.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.56%
|3 Months
|11.1%
|6 Months
|18.32%
|YTD
|-3.87%
|1 Year
|-5.45%
According to the current data, the stock price of Ambuja Cements is ₹503.8. There has been no change in the price, indicating a 0 percent change and a net change of 0. This suggests that the stock has remained stable and there has been no significant movement in its value.
On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 85,760 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹503.8.
