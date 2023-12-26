Hello User
Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 503.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at 505.65 and closed at 503.8. The stock had a high of 509.45 and a low of 498.2. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is 100,036.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 566.15 and 315.3 respectively. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 85,760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Ambuja Cements Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price update :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹504.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹503.8

The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is 504.4 with a 0.12 percent change and a net change of 0.6.

26 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.56%
3 Months11.1%
6 Months18.32%
YTD-3.87%
1 Year-5.45%
26 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹503.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹503.8

According to the current data, the stock price of Ambuja Cements is 503.8. There has been no change in the price, indicating a 0 percent change and a net change of 0. This suggests that the stock has remained stable and there has been no significant movement in its value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹503.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 85,760 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 503.8.

