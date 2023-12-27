Hello User
Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 503.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 505.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ambuja Cements opened at 503.8 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 508.5, while the low was 502.95. The company has a market cap of 100,304.87 crore. Over the past year, its 52-week high was 566.15 and the low was 315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 114,257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹503.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Ambuja Cements had a BSE volume of 114,257 shares with a closing price of 503.8.

