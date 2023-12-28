Hello User
Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stocks slide as market sentiment sours

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 516.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 515 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ambuja Cements opened at 520.05 and closed at 505.15. The stock reached a high of 523 and a low of 513.25. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is 102,538.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 536.7, while the 52-week low is 315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 218,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ambuja Cements stock is 515, while the high price is 519.75.

28 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST Ambuja Cements December futures opened at 516.25 as against previous close of 517.3

Ambuja Cements is currently trading at a spot price of 517.25. The bid price is 516.2, and the offer price is 516.55. The offer quantity is 1800, and the bid quantity is also 1800. The stock has an open interest of 10998000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Ambuja Cements Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price update :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹515, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹516.4

The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is 515 with a net change of -1.4, indicating a decrease of 0.27% compared to the previous trading session.

28 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months10.24%
6 Months19.06%
YTD-1.35%
1 Year-1.2%
28 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹516.4, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹505.15

The stock price of Ambuja Cements is currently at 516.4, with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 11.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.23% and has gained 11.25 points.

28 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹505.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 218,846. The closing price for the stock was 505.15.

