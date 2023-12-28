Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stocks slide as market sentiment sours

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹520.05 and closed at ₹505.15. The stock reached a high of ₹523 and a low of ₹513.25. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is ₹102,538.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹536.7, while the 52-week low is ₹315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 218,846 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|10.24%
|6 Months
|19.06%
|YTD
|-1.35%
|1 Year
|-1.2%
