Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 516.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ambuja Cements opened at 517.35 and closed at 516.4. The stock reached a high of 519.75 and a low of 512.2. The market capitalization of the company is 102,111.81 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 536.7 and the 52-week low is 315.3. The BSE volume for Ambuja Cements was 69,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 69,935. The closing price for the shares was 516.4.

