Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 573.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 570.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price NSE Live :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹570.5, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹573.75

The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is 570.5, which represents a net change of -3.25 and a percent change of -0.57. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

31 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹573.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ambuja Cements on the BSE, there were a total of 223,060 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 573.75.

