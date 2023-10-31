Hello User
Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 417.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements

On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at 420 and closed at 417.5. The stock reached a high of 423.8 and a low of 416.45 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is 83,764.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 598.15, while the 52-week low is 315.3. The stock had a trading volume of 55,409 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Today :Ambuja Cements trading at ₹421.85, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹417.5

The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is 421.85, which represents a 1.04% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 4.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

31 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ambuja Cements share price Live :Ambuja Cements closed at ₹417.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ambuja Cements had a total volume of 55,409 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 417.5.

