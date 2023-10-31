Ambuja Cements share price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements sees positive trading day

On the last day, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹420 and closed at ₹417.5. The stock reached a high of ₹423.8 and a low of ₹416.45 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Ambuja Cements is ₹83,764.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹598.15, while the 52-week low is ₹315.3. The stock had a trading volume of 55,409 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Ambuja Cements is ₹421.85, which represents a 1.04% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 4.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.
