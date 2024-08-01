Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 674.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 679.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements' stock opened at 681.8 and closed at 674.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 686.5, while the low was 672.15. The market capitalization stands at 167,430.82 crores. The 52-week high and low are at 706.85 and 404 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 228,113 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3230 k

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹674.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 686.5 & 672.15 yesterday to end at 679.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.