Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements' stock opened at ₹681.8 and closed at ₹674.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹686.5, while the low was ₹672.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹167,430.82 crores. The 52-week high and low are at ₹706.85 and ₹404 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 228,113 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹686.5 & ₹672.15 yesterday to end at ₹679.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.