Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements opened at ₹680 and closed at ₹679.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹680.95 and a low of ₹655.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹163,539.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹706.85 and ₹404, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 152,860 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|678.75
|Support 1
|653.45
|Resistance 2
|692.5
|Support 2
|641.9
|Resistance 3
|704.05
|Support 3
|628.15
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹704.5, 6.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|11
|9
|8
|Hold
|9
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 118.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 152 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹680.95 & ₹655.65 yesterday to end at ₹663.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.