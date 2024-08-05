Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.9%
|3 Months
|-4.32%
|6 Months
|17.12%
|YTD
|25.32%
|1 Year
|37.62%
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|662.38
|Support 1
|648.03
|Resistance 2
|669.87
|Support 2
|641.17
|Resistance 3
|676.73
|Support 3
|633.68
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹709.5, 9.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|11
|9
|8
|Hold
|9
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹663 & ₹648.65 yesterday to end at ₹650.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.