Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements opened at ₹645.9, with a low of ₹633.2 and a high of ₹650. The closing price was ₹650.85. The market cap stood at ₹156,666.97 crores. The 52-week high was ₹706.85 and the 52-week low was ₹404. On the BSE, the volume was 100,585 shares traded for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹650 & ₹633.2 yesterday to end at ₹636.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.