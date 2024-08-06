Hello User
Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 650.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements opened at 645.9, with a low of 633.2 and a high of 650. The closing price was 650.85. The market cap stood at 156,666.97 crores. The 52-week high was 706.85 and the 52-week low was 404. On the BSE, the volume was 100,585 shares traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3443 k

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹650.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 650 & 633.2 yesterday to end at 636.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

