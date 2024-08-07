Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements opened at ₹636.15 and closed at ₹636.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹649 and a low of ₹623. The market capitalization stands at ₹154,216.16 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹706.85 and the 52-week low is ₹404. On the BSE, the volume traded was 59,654 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|642.4
|Support 1
|616.4
|Resistance 2
|658.7
|Support 2
|606.7
|Resistance 3
|668.4
|Support 3
|590.4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹711.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|11
|9
|9
|Hold
|9
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹649 & ₹623 yesterday to end at ₹626.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.