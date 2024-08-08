Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements opened at ₹631.05 and closed at ₹625.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹647.75 and a low of ₹631.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹158,871.46 crore. The 52-week high for Ambuja Cements is ₹706.85, and the 52-week low is ₹404. The BSE volume for the day was 80,985 shares.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ambuja Cements has decreased by -0.70% and is currently trading at ₹639.00. Over the past year, Ambuja Cements shares have increased by 37.99% to ₹639.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.39%
|3 Months
|0.03%
|6 Months
|13.22%
|YTD
|23.5%
|1 Year
|37.99%
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|651.48
|Support 1
|634.78
|Resistance 2
|657.97
|Support 2
|624.57
|Resistance 3
|668.18
|Support 3
|618.08
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹711.0, 10.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|11
|9
|9
|Hold
|9
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3439 k
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹625.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹647.75 & ₹631.05 yesterday to end at ₹645. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.