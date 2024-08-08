Hello User
Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 625.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements opened at 631.05 and closed at 625.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 647.75 and a low of 631.05. The market capitalization stood at 158,871.46 crore. The 52-week high for Ambuja Cements is 706.85, and the 52-week low is 404. The BSE volume for the day was 80,985 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ambuja Cements has decreased by -0.70% and is currently trading at 639.00. Over the past year, Ambuja Cements shares have increased by 37.99% to 639.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.39%
3 Months0.03%
6 Months13.22%
YTD23.5%
1 Year37.99%
08 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1651.48Support 1634.78
Resistance 2657.97Support 2624.57
Resistance 3668.18Support 3618.08
08 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 711.0, 10.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10998
    Buy101199
    Hold9788
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell1224
08 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3439 k

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹625.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 647.75 & 631.05 yesterday to end at 645. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

