Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements opened at ₹644.25 and closed at ₹643.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹645 and the low was ₹636.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹157233.49 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹706.85 and ₹404 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 55583 shares.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1121 k & BSE volume was 55 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹645 & ₹636.9 yesterday to end at ₹638.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.