Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹641.05 and closed at ₹638.35. The stock reached a high of ₹645 and a low of ₹630.15, with a trading volume of 88,315 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹155,730.98 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of ₹706.85 and a low of ₹404.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|641.28
|Support 1
|626.43
|Resistance 2
|650.57
|Support 2
|620.87
|Resistance 3
|656.13
|Support 3
|611.58
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹711.0, 12.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1014.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|9
|Hold
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹645 & ₹630.15 yesterday to end at ₹632.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.