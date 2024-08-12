Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 12 Aug 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 638.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ambuja Cements opened at 641.05 and closed at 638.35. The stock reached a high of 645 and a low of 630.15, with a trading volume of 88,315 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 155,730.98 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of 706.85 and a low of 404.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1641.28Support 1626.43
Resistance 2650.57Support 2620.87
Resistance 3656.13Support 3611.58
12 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 711.0, 12.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1014.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy1010119
    Hold9978
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell1124
12 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2928 k

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹638.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 645 & 630.15 yesterday to end at 632.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.