Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 13 2024 09:07:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.60 0.36%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,628.00 -1.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 338.00 -0.92%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 403.40 0.76%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,076.10 0.00%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 632.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 635.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ambuja Cements opened at 616.2 and closed at 632.25. The stock reached a high of 640.95 and a low of 616.2. The company's market capitalization stood at 156593.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were 706.85 and 404, respectively. A total of 187,281 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:20:02 AM IST

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ambuja Cements has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at 636.25. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 39.23% to 636.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months-1.29%
6 Months12.77%
YTD21.99%
1 Year39.23%
13 Aug 2024, 08:50:59 AM IST

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1645.83Support 1621.08
Resistance 2655.77Support 2606.27
Resistance 3670.58Support 3596.33
13 Aug 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 711.0, 11.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1014.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy1010119
    Hold9978
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell1124
13 Aug 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3002 k

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:01:27 AM IST

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹632.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 640.95 & 616.2 yesterday to end at 635.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue