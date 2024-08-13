Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹616.2 and closed at ₹632.25. The stock reached a high of ₹640.95 and a low of ₹616.2. The company's market capitalization stood at 156593.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹706.85 and ₹404, respectively. A total of 187,281 shares were traded on the BSE.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ambuja Cements has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹636.25. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 39.23% to ₹636.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|-1.29%
|6 Months
|12.77%
|YTD
|21.99%
|1 Year
|39.23%
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|645.83
|Support 1
|621.08
|Resistance 2
|655.77
|Support 2
|606.27
|Resistance 3
|670.58
|Support 3
|596.33
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹711.0, 11.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1014.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|9
|Hold
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹640.95 & ₹616.2 yesterday to end at ₹635.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.