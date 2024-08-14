Hello User
Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 635.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 623.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ambuja Cements opened at 637.85 and closed at 635.75. The stock reached a high of 638.5 and a low of 622.05. The market capitalization stood at 153674.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were 706.85 and 404, respectively. The volume on the BSE was 94,760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 1473 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2961 k

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1379 k & BSE volume was 94 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹635.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 638.5 & 622.05 yesterday to end at 623.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

