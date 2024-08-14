Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹637.85 and closed at ₹635.75. The stock reached a high of ₹638.5 and a low of ₹622.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹153674.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹706.85 and ₹404, respectively. The volume on the BSE was 94,760 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1379 k & BSE volume was 94 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹638.5 & ₹622.05 yesterday to end at ₹623.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.