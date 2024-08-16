Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ambuja Cements opened at ₹626.8 and closed at ₹623.9. The stock reached a high of ₹629.5 and a low of ₹617.45, with a market capitalization of ₹153,144.7 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹404 and ₹706.85. A total of 41,267 shares were traded on the BSE.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements' share price has increased by 0.80%, currently trading at ₹626.75. Over the past year, the share price of Ambuja Cements has surged by 41.33% to ₹626.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.12%
|3 Months
|-6.24%
|6 Months
|9.16%
|YTD
|19.64%
|1 Year
|41.33%
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|628.35
|Support 1
|616.3
|Resistance 2
|634.95
|Support 2
|610.85
|Resistance 3
|640.4
|Support 3
|604.25
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹711.0, 14.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1014.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|9
|Hold
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 971 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2882 k
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 930 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹623.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹629.5 & ₹617.45 yesterday to end at ₹621.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.