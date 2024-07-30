Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 686.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 680 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements' stock opened at 688.05 and closed at 686.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 693.45, and the low was 670.5. The market capitalization stood at 167,492.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were 706.85 and 404 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,350 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1692.13Support 1669.18
Resistance 2704.27Support 2658.37
Resistance 3715.08Support 3646.23
30 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 2.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy111198
    Hold7788
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell2224
30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3551 k

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹686.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 693.45 & 670.5 yesterday to end at 680. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.