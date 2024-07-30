Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements' stock opened at ₹688.05 and closed at ₹686.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹693.45, and the low was ₹670.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹167,492.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹706.85 and ₹404 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,350 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|692.13
|Support 1
|669.18
|Resistance 2
|704.27
|Support 2
|658.37
|Resistance 3
|715.08
|Support 3
|646.23
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 2.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹693.45 & ₹670.5 yesterday to end at ₹680. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.