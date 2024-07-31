Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements opened at ₹684, reached a high of ₹684, and a low of ₹670.9 before closing at ₹679.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹166310.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹706.85 and ₹404 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44416 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Ambuja Cements has increased by 0.70% today, reaching ₹679.20. Over the past year, Ambuja Cements shares have surged by 45.67% to ₹679.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.44%
|3 Months
|-0.51%
|6 Months
|18.15%
|YTD
|29.48%
|1 Year
|45.67%
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|682.5
|Support 1
|669.4
|Resistance 2
|689.8
|Support 2
|663.6
|Resistance 3
|695.6
|Support 3
|656.3
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 3.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|4
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1526 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹684 & ₹670.9 yesterday to end at ₹675.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.