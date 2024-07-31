Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ambuja Cements Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 679.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 675.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ambuja Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live Updates : Ambuja Cements opened at 684, reached a high of 684, and a low of 670.9 before closing at 679.6. The market capitalization stood at 166310.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were 706.85 and 404 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44416 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Ambuja Cements has increased by 0.70% today, reaching 679.20. Over the past year, Ambuja Cements shares have surged by 45.67% to 679.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.44%
3 Months-0.51%
6 Months18.15%
YTD29.48%
1 Year45.67%
31 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ambuja Cements on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1682.5Support 1669.4
Resistance 2689.8Support 2663.6
Resistance 3695.6Support 3656.3
31 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 3.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy111198
    Hold7788
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell2224
31 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements volume yesterday was 1570 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3271 k

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1526 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: Ambuja Cements closed at ₹679.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ambuja Cements Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 684 & 670.9 yesterday to end at 675.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.