Anand Rathi share price Today Live Updates : Anand Rathi shines with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Anand Rathi stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1889.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1890.55 per share. Investors should monitor Anand Rathi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Anand Rathi

On the last day, Anand Rathi's stock opened at 1926.95 and closed at 1889.4. The stock's high for the day was 1930.2, while the low was 1895.05. The market capitalization of Anand Rathi is 8004.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1971.95, while the 52-week low is 654. The BSE volume for the day was 2266 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Anand Rathi share price NSE Live :Anand Rathi trading at ₹1890.55, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1889.4

The current stock price of Anand Rathi is 1890.55, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 1.15 points.

10 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Anand Rathi Wealth share price live: Today's Price range

Anand Rathi Wealth stock's low price for the day was 1869.5, while the high price was 1930.2.

10 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Anand Rathi Live Updates

10 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Anand Rathi share price Live :Anand Rathi closed at ₹1889.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Anand Rathi BSE shares traded was 2266 shares. The closing price of these shares was 1889.4.

