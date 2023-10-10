Anand Rathi share price Today Live Updates : Anand Rathi shines with positive trading day

On the last day, Anand Rathi's stock opened at ₹1926.95 and closed at ₹1889.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹1930.2, while the low was ₹1895.05. The market capitalization of Anand Rathi is ₹8004.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1971.95, while the 52-week low is ₹654. The BSE volume for the day was 2266 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Anand Rathi is ₹1890.55, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 1.15 points.
Anand Rathi Wealth stock's low price for the day was ₹1869.5, while the high price was ₹1930.2.
On the last day, the volume of Anand Rathi BSE shares traded was 2266 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹1889.4.
