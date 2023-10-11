Hello User
Anand Rathi share price Today Live Updates : Anand Rathi Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Anand Rathi stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1897.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1888.95 per share. Investors should monitor Anand Rathi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Anand Rathi

On the last day, Anand Rathi opened at 1926.95 and closed at 1889.4. The stock had a high of 1930.2 and a low of 1869.5. The market capitalization of Anand Rathi is 7909.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1971.95 and the 52-week low is 654. The stock had a trading volume of 8616 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Anand Rathi share price Today :Anand Rathi trading at ₹1888.95, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1897.5

The current stock price of Anand Rathi is 1888.95 with a percent change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.45% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -8.55, indicating a decrease of 8.55.

11 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Anand Rathi share price Live :Anand Rathi closed at ₹1889.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Anand Rathi on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 8,616. The closing price of the shares was 1,889.4.

