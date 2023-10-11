Anand Rathi share price Today Live Updates : Anand Rathi Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading

On the last day, Anand Rathi opened at ₹1926.95 and closed at ₹1889.4. The stock had a high of ₹1930.2 and a low of ₹1869.5. The market capitalization of Anand Rathi is ₹7909.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1971.95 and the 52-week low is ₹654. The stock had a trading volume of 8616 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Anand Rathi is ₹1888.95 with a percent change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.45% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -8.55, indicating a decrease of ₹8.55.
