Anand Rathi Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Anand Rathi stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1897.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1909.6 per share. Investors should monitor Anand Rathi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Anand Rathi

On the last day, the opening price of Anand Rathi was 1888.95 and the closing price was 1897.5. The stock reached a high of 1915 and a low of 1875.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Anand Rathi is 7970.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1971.95 and the 52-week low is 654. The total volume traded on the BSE for Anand Rathi was 3319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Anand Rathi share price Live :Anand Rathi closed at ₹1897.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Anand Rathi on the BSE, a total of 3,319 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,897.5.

