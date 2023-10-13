Anand Rathi share price Today Live Updates : Anand Rathi's stock soars with positive trading performance

On the last day of trading, Anand Rathi had an open price of ₹1946.15 and a close price of ₹1907.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1946.15 and a low of ₹1850 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8024.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1971.95 and the 52-week low is ₹654. The stock had a BSE volume of 7679 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Anand Rathi stock shows that the stock price is ₹1912.9. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.2.
