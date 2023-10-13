Hello User
Anand Rathi share price Today Live Updates : Anand Rathi's stock soars with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Anand Rathi stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1909.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1912.9 per share. Investors should monitor Anand Rathi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Anand Rathi

On the last day of trading, Anand Rathi had an open price of 1946.15 and a close price of 1907.95. The stock reached a high of 1946.15 and a low of 1850 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is 8024.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1971.95 and the 52-week low is 654. The stock had a BSE volume of 7679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Anand Rathi share price Today :Anand Rathi trading at ₹1912.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1909.7

The current data of Anand Rathi stock shows that the stock price is 1912.9. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.2.

13 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Anand Rathi share price Live :Anand Rathi closed at ₹1907.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Anand Rathi on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7679. The closing price for the shares was 1907.95.

