Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements closed today at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

Andhra Cements had an opening price of ₹96.85 and a closing price of ₹96.85 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹98.4 and the low was ₹95.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹886.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹569.39 and the 52-week low is ₹54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3196 shares on the BSE.

Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap N C L Industries 220.7 0.6 0.27 246.25 155.25 998.29 Saurashtra Cement 86.1 -1.78 -2.03 92.5 48.02 953.38 Andhra Cements 96.85 0.69 0.72 569.39 54.94 892.69 Deccan Cements 560.55 -1.45 -0.26 578.6 388.0 785.19 Morganite Crucible India 1468.0 1.65 0.11 1490.0 832.6 822.08

Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of ₹96.35 and a high of ₹99 on the current day.

Andhra Cements Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Andhra Cements Ltd stock is 54.90, while the 52-week high price is 563.65.

Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.2, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹96.16 The current price of Andhra Cements stock is ₹97.2, which represents a 1.08% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.04. Click here for Andhra Cements AGM

Andhra Cements share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 96.58 10 Days 96.78 20 Days 97.64 50 Days 101.97 100 Days 101.88 300 Days 79.87

Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.25, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹96.16 The current data for Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is ₹97.25. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.09, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that Andhra Cements stock has experienced a small upward trend.

Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements closed at ₹96.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Andhra Cements on the BSE, a total of 3,196 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹96.85.