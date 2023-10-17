Hello User
Andhra Cements share price Today Live Updates : Andhra Cements closed today at 96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's 96.16

10 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Andhra Cements stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 96.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.85 per share. Investors should monitor Andhra Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Andhra Cements

Andhra Cements had an opening price of 96.85 and a closing price of 96.85 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 98.4 and the low was 95.4. The market capitalization of the company is 886.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 569.39 and the 52-week low is 54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3196 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements closed today at ₹96.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹96.16

Andhra Cements stock closed at 96.85 today, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.69. Yesterday's closing price was 96.16.

17 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
N C L Industries220.70.60.27246.25155.25998.29
Saurashtra Cement86.1-1.78-2.0392.548.02953.38
Andhra Cements96.850.690.72569.3954.94892.69
Deccan Cements560.55-1.45-0.26578.6388.0785.19
Morganite Crucible India1468.01.650.111490.0832.6822.08
17 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Andhra Cements reached a low of 96.35 and a high of 99 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Andhra Cements Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Andhra Cements Ltd stock is 54.90, while the 52-week high price is 563.65.

17 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.2, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current price of Andhra Cements stock is 97.2, which represents a 1.08% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.04.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.7, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹96.16

Andhra Cements' stock price is currently at 96.7 with a net change of 0.54 and a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
N C L Industries221.00.90.41246.25155.25999.64
Saurashtra Cement86.68-1.2-1.3792.548.02959.8
Andhra Cements97.00.840.87569.3954.94894.07
Deccan Cements559.95-2.05-0.36578.6388.0784.35
Morganite Crucible India1457.3-9.05-0.621490.0832.6816.09
17 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Andhra Cements reached a low of 96.5 and a high of 99 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current price of Andhra Cements stock is 97. There has been a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.84, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days96.58
10 Days96.78
20 Days97.64
50 Days101.97
100 Days101.88
300 Days79.87
17 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Andhra Cements stock is 96.5, while the high price is 99.

17 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹96.9, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹96.16

Based on the current data, the stock price of Andhra Cements is 96.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.77, with a net change of 0.74.

17 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
N C L Industries220.850.750.34246.25155.25998.97
Saurashtra Cement87.25-0.63-0.7292.548.02966.11
Andhra Cements97.00.840.87569.3954.94894.07
Deccan Cements564.02.00.36578.6388.0790.02
Morganite Crucible India1470.03.650.251490.0832.6823.2
17 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.25, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current data for Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is 97.25. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.09, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that Andhra Cements stock has experienced a small upward trend.

17 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high of Andhra Cements stock is 99 and the low is 96.5.

17 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Andhra Cements stock is 96.5, while the high price is 99.

17 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹96.16

17 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Andhra Cements share price update :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current data of Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is 97.9. There has been a percent change of 1.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.74, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.74 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Andhra Cements share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Andhra Cements stock reached a low of 96.5 and a high of 99.

17 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Today :Andhra Cements trading at ₹97.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹96.16

The current data for Andhra Cements stock shows that the price is 97.9. There has been a percent change of 1.81, indicating an increase in stock value. The net change is 1.74, which means the stock has gained 1.74 points. Overall, this data suggests that Andhra Cements stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Andhra Cements share price Live :Andhra Cements closed at ₹96.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Andhra Cements on the BSE, a total of 3,196 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 96.85.

